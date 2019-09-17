MoviePass assets in play

You can't kill MoviePass. Just days after the movie subscription service was shut down, Helios and Matheson Analytics (OTCPK:HMNY) CEO Theodore Farnsworth is reported to be looking to lead a group of investor to buy the assets from the trash bin. The Farnsworth bid is said to include a play for MoviePass' production arm MoviePass Films, film co-acquisition arm MoviePass Ventures and Moviefone.

The company still has a long list of subscribers and potentially valuable data on their movie habits that could prompt bids from other parties.