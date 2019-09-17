VLCC rates jump after Saudi oilfield attacks

VLCC rates jumped more than 10% yesterday and continue to rise today in the wake of the attacks on Saudi oil installations that have knocked out 5.7M bbl/day of oil from global supplies.

Most of the increase reflects higher bunker prices, but there also is an element of risk management, according to analysts at Poten & Partners.

Very Large Crude Carriers will be hurt by a sudden lack of cargo volumes out of the Arabian Gulf, as VLCC cargoes account for 89% of all Saudi crude exports, says Brokers Affinity, which anticipates reduced demand of 2-3 VLCCs each day.

"The VLCC market was tightening before [the strikes] happened," a shipowner tells S&P Global Platts. "There is a good 20M barrels in tanks in the [U.S. Gulf Coast] and whoever owns it is looking for a profit now that supply in the Arab Gulf is down."