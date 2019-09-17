M&A

CEO 'disappointed' with stock reaction to ViacomCBS

|About: Viacom Inc. (VIA)|By:, SA News Editor

Viacom (VIA -0.9%, VIAB -1.1%) CEO Bob Bakish is "disappointed" with the stock reaction to the company's re-merger with CBS (CBS -1.3%), a deal that he notes is progressing toward a close by year-end.

“Clearly we’re disappointed with how the stocks are reacting” to the ViacomCBS news, Bakish tells CNBC.

The deal was announced Aug. 13; from the day-prior close, CBS is down 9.1% and VIAB is down 8.5%.

He says he's spent the past two weeks talking to investors, and “making sure they understand the tremendous opportunity."

That includes "substantial" distribution synergies, he says: $500M is a "bankable" number.

Bakish expects the deal to close in December.

