CEO 'disappointed' with stock reaction to ViacomCBS

Viacom (VIA -0.9% , VIAB -1.1% ) CEO Bob Bakish is "disappointed" with the stock reaction to the company's re-merger with CBS (CBS -1.3% ), a deal that he notes is progressing toward a close by year-end.

“Clearly we’re disappointed with how the stocks are reacting” to the ViacomCBS news, Bakish tells CNBC.

The deal was announced Aug. 13; from the day-prior close, CBS is down 9.1% and VIAB is down 8.5% .

He says he's spent the past two weeks talking to investors, and “making sure they understand the tremendous opportunity."

That includes "substantial" distribution synergies, he says: $500M is a "bankable" number.

Bakish expects the deal to close in December.