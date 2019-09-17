Baltic Dry Index falls 1.2%

Lower rates for capesize vessels dragged on the Baltic Dry Index again.

The BDI fell 1.21% to 2,283 to mark its ninth day in a row of losses. The Capesize index was off 1.82%, while the Panamax was down 0.59% and the Supramax and Handysize indexes were essentially flat.

Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).

Related ETFs: SEA, BDRY