Stocks pull up from session lows

The three U.S. equity averages are mixed, but off of session lows, after oil prices gave back some of yesterday's surge after a report that Saudi Arabia could fully restore it oil production within 2-3 weeks.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are roughly flat, and the Dow, down 0.2% , improves from the 0.3% decline early in the session.

Earlier, Nasdaq had fallen 0.2% and the S&P had lost 0.1%.

Energy ( -1.0% ) and financials ( -0.4% ) post the largest declines, while real estate ( +1.1% ) and utilities (+1.0% ) rise the most among S&P 500 industry sectors.

Crude oil falls 5.1% to $59.72.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.1% , the FTSE 100 was essentially flat, and the DAX slipped 0.2% .

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury rose, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.80%; the 2-year yield fell a similar amount to 1.721%.