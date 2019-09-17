U.S. Silica to appeal Patent Office decision

U.S. Silica (SLCA -4.8% ) says its SandBox unit will appeal the U.S. Patent Office's decision to invalidate challenged claims in one of the patents at issue in SandBox's lawsuit against Proppant Express Investments.

"Combined with our victory in federal court in January of this year that we do not infringe on SandBox patents and additional [Patent Office] rulings invalidating other Sandbox patent claims, this... ruling should eliminate any doubt that PropX has unique technology that fairly and strongly competes in the sand logistics industry," Proppant Express says.