Herman Miller Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $661.8M (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MLHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.