Iridium, OneWeb team up on global offering

Iridium (IRDM -5% ) and SoftBank's OneWeb (SFTBY -1.8% ) have come to terms on a combined service offering for global satellite services.

It's meant to combine the strengths of each company's Low Earth Orbit networks and give partners bundling opportunities for Iridium's Certus L-band service and OneWeb's Ku-band service.

The two constellations have different capabilities that could combine into a full-service application for such applications as heads of state communications, critical tactical services, maritime, disaster response and more, Iridium says.

OneWeb's network offers very high-speed broadband connectivity for transferring large amounts of data, while Iridium's crosslinked constellation features highly weather resilient user terminals.