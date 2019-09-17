JPMorgan upgrades its outlook for Europe's top oil and gas companies, saying Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP and Total (NYSE:TOT) had in recent years begun adapting to reduced oil demand by cutting costs and lowering emissions from their operations.

In its upgrade, JPM cites a stronger oil price outlook and relatively weak share performance, forecasting shareholder returns will rise to 28% of the companies' market cap by 2022.

The firm maintains its Overweight rating on Shell and BP while upgrading TOT to Overweight from Neutral, saying the three companies are best positioned among peers to cut carbon emissions and adapt to the energy transition while offering strong cash returns.

JPM upgrades Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) to Neutral while downgrading Eni (NYSE:E) to Underweight.