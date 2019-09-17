Cboe to move headquarters to Old Post Office Building in Chicago
Sep. 17, 2019 12:47 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +1.9%) plans to move its global headquarters in Chicago to the Old Post Office building and to build a new trading floor and office space at 141 W. Jackson Boulevard, also in Chicago.
- Cboe has signed a 15-year lease with a five-year renewal option for ~185K rentable square feet of space at the Old Post Office building and a 12-year lease for ~40K square feet of space at 141 W. Jackson.
- It plans to sell its current building.
- Expects to relocate staff to the new headquarters in H2 2020.