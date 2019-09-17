Saul Centers closes series E share offering, to redeem series C shares

Sep. 17, 2019 12:57 PM ETSaul Centers, Inc. (BFS)BFSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Saul Centers (BFS -0.2%) closes its public offering of 4M depositary shares, each representing 1/100th fractional interest in a share of 6.000% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock at a price of $25.00 per depositary share.
  • Calls for the redemption of 4.2M series C depositary shares, each representing 1/100th of a share of 6.875% series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock.
  • The series C depositary shares will be redeemed for cash on Oct. 17, 2019 at $25.00 per share plus accumulated and unpaid distributions for an aggregate redemption price of $25.07638 per depositary share.
