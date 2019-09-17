B2Gold reveals positive exploration results at Mali project

B2Gold (BTG +4.1% ) reports "positive" drill results from the Mamba zone near its Fekola mine in Mali and positive infill drill results from the Fekola mineral resource area.

BTG says it has extended the shallow, high-grade saprolite mineralized zone at Mamba by ~600 meters to more than 1 km of strike length.

The company says it has discovered a new wide, good grade sulphide zone directly beneath the Mamba saprolite zone, indicating the potential for Fekola-type gold deposits.

Meanwhile, BTG continues with plans to expand the Fekola mine's processing throughput by 1.5M mt/year to 7.5M mt/year.

Based on current projections, BTG forecasts Fekola mine gold production of ~600K oz. in 2020.