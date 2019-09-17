BlackRock Real Assets sells stake in Iowa wind projects

BlackRock (BLK -0.1% ) Real Assets' Global Renewable Power Platform agrees to sell its controlling stakes in the 42.5 MW Elk and 37.5 MW Bethel operating wind energy facilities in Iowa to Greenbacker Renewable Energy.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The transaction marks another exit for the GRP platform and its second bilateral deal with Greenback this year.

This transaction follows the sale of the Community Wind South project in Minnesota earlier this year, another long-term contracted renewable asset in the Midwest power market.