GM says no White House involvement in UAW talks

General Motors (GM +1.6% ) disputes a report that the White House is involved with the ongoing contract talks with the United Auto Workers.

A GM spokesperson tells CNBC that it's only talking to the UAW about the labor contract.

The report from Politico claimed National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro are both involved in the talks.

GM has some leverage over the UAW, with the union involved in a large corruption scandal and the automaker importantly already announcing plans to build EVs and battery cells in the U.S.