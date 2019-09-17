CBS names Amazon exec chief marketing officer

CBS has hired its new chief marketing officer away from Amazon Studios (NASDAQ:AMZN), with plans to transition him into the company's top marketing executive.

Mike Benson has been head of marketing for Amazon Studios since 2015 and will take a new role at CBS in October.

He'll replace longtime marketing head George Schweitzer, who will take a chairman role for the 2019-2020 TV season and then move to special adviser.

At Amazon, Benson led marketing for original hits including Man in the High Castle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Jack Ryan, as well as the company's Thursday Night Football simulcasts.