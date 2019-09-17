UBS may face lawsuit over Swiss retailer bond offering - Bloomberg

UBS Group (UBS -1.4% ) could face a suit from bond investors over its role in arranging a 2017 sale of Swiss franc-denominated debt for retailer Follie Follie Group (OTCPK:FLLIY) that has since defaulted, Bloomberg reports.

Services firm Alcimos has hired law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to pursue a potential case in Swiss courts on behalf of investors. Folli Follie has struggled since last year, when a short seller questioned the accuracy of the retailer's financial statements.

If the financial statements included in the CHF 150M ($151M) bonds' prospectus are inaccurate, the investors may have a claim against UBS a Quinn Emanuel partner told Bloomberg.