Apogee Enterprises up 12% post Q2 earnings beats

Apogee Enterprises (APOG +12.8% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 1.4% Y/Y to $357.1M.

Sales by segments: Architectural Framing Systems $187.39M (-1% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $99.14M (+13% Y/Y); Architectural Services $61.59M (-19% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $20.78M (+2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 82 bps to 24.1%; and operating margin declined by 20 bps to 7.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $39.23M (-3.4% Y/Y) and margin declined by 23 bps to 11%.

Net cash used by investing activities YTD was $23.01M, compared to $29.8M a year ago.

Architectural Framing Systems backlog stands at $388M, compared to $407M a quarter ago.

Architectural Services backlog increased to $502M, from $483M last quarter.

FY20 Guidance, reaffirmed: Revenue growth 1% to 3%; operating margin 8.2% to 8.6%; EPS $3 to $3.2; tax rate of ~24.5%; and capex of $60M to $65M.

