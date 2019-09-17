FDIC proposes easing margin rule for trades among bank affiliates

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, one of the U.S. government agencies that regulate banks, proposes easing a post-financial crisis restriction that determines how much cash big banks should set aside to safeguard derivatives trades between affiliates.

The FDIC proposal could free $40B of cash across the nation's largest banks, according to a 2018 survey by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, which has been lobbying for the rule change.

The agency also proposed relief for banks switching from LIBOR to SOFR and for delaying rules that would require smaller fund managers to begin posting margin for derivatives transactions to September 2021.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, BTO, IYF, IYG, FINU, FXO, RYF, SEF, FINZ, RWW, JHMF, BNKD, BNKO, BNKU, KNAB, BNKZ