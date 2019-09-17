Micron target boosted on DRAM trends

Cascend Securities raises its Micron (MU +0.8% ) price target from $55 to $65.

The firm's industry measurements for DRAM chips "saw meaningfully smaller declines again" in August, which implies June was the "low-tide" mark for the cycle.

Cascend reiterates a Buy rating, saying Micron "represents a good value play." Micron has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.