Micron target boosted on DRAM trends

Cascend Securities raises its Micron (MU +0.8%) price target from $55 to $65.
The firm's industry measurements for DRAM chips "saw meaningfully smaller declines again" in August, which implies June was the "low-tide" mark for the cycle.
Cascend reiterates a Buy rating, saying Micron "represents a good value play." Micron has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
More action: RBC expects DRAM prices to "bottom over the next couple of months" and says the trend "creates attractive entry points for both Micron and Western Digital (WDC +1%)."
