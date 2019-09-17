Credit Suisse adjusts estimates on O'Reilly Automotive

Credit Suisse raises its price target on Neutral-rated O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +2.3% ) to $392 from $353. The sell-side consensus PT is $412.44.

"We see accelerating NT comps which should drive the stock, but believe its DIY business is maturing, which along with lower baseline growth for the DIY channel as discussed in our report, may make it difficult to return to the high end of its 3-5% comp algorithm," reads CS' note.

The new PT is 20X the 2020 EPS estimate on O'Reilly from the Credit Suisse analyst team.