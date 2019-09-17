Credit Suisse not sweating CFO exit at Burlington Stores

Credit Suisse sees little risk of disruption at Burlington Stores (BURL +2.4% ) with the company well prepared for the departure of CFO Marc Katz.

The firm doesn't think Burlington will reset 2020 EPS guidance lower and calls the downside to the consensus mark low.

"BURL is starting to see improvements in its women’s apparel assortment (which we expect to be in a better place by fall). We still think the SSS and margin trajectories for the company are intact," notes the analyst team.

Burlington Stores is rated Outperform by Credit Suisse and is rated at Buy-equivalent by 13 of the 22 firms covering the stock, with 8 Hold-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell making up the balance.