Barrick tracking at top end of 2019 production range, CEO says

Barrick Gold (GOLD +5.3% ) is higher after reporting a new discovery hole near the best-ever drilling intercept at its Fourmile project in Nevada, which it says points to the delivery of at least one additional Tier 1 gold mine through the combination of Fourmile with the nearby Goldrush development project.

Speaking at the Denver Gold Forum Americas, Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said diligent exploration and detailed geological modelling had led to effective targeting at Fourmile.

Bristow says FY 2019 gold production is trending toward the top end of the company guidance range of 5.1M-5.6M oz, while costs likely will come in at the lower end of forecasts.

The CEO also says Barrick is on track to achieve half of expected $450M-$500M of cost savings by the end of this year at its Nevada joint venture with Newmont Goldcorp.

Also, Barrick says its Acacia Mining scheme has become effective.