Berenberg upgrades Swedish telecoms

Berenberg has upgraded a pair of Swedish telecoms, pointing to improving pricing in the regional market.

The firm has boosted Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY) to Buy from Hold, and has upgraded Telia (TLSNY +1% ) to Hold from Sell.

Trends are improving overall, but Telia is riskier than it seems, the firm says. Meanwhile some positives have yet to be priced in for Tele2, including increased cost savings alongside a more rational market.

It's raised its price target on Tele2 to 157 kronor from 115 (implying 13.4% upside). The firm raised its price target on Telia to 42 kronor from 37.30 (implying 3.6% downside).