Another bad day for department store sector

Department store stocks are lower once again after Cleveland Research says QTD trends are below expectations. The observation from the research firm was also confirmed last week when the August retail sales report showed a large decline in the department store category amid generally solid sales across retail.
Tariffs, soft traffic and promotional activity are naturally the biggest headwinds facing the mall names.
Notable decliners include Kohl's (KSS -3.7%), Nordstrom (JWN -8.9%), Macy's (M -4.8%), Dillard's (DDS -6.5%) and J.C. Penney (JCP -6.7%).
