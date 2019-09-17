Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses - CNBC

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is teaming up with eyewear giant Luxottica to build augmented-reality Ray-Bans, CNBC reports.

The smart glasses, code-named "Orion," will take years to develop: Facebook is hoping to get to consumers between 2023 and 2025.

But it's an ambitious project as Facebook is looking to the glasses as a smartphone replacement, according to the report -- including the ability to take calls, see info via a small display and live-stream what the wearer sees, and allow for interaction with an AI voice assistant.

The challenge for now, CNBC says, is reducing the size of the device into an appealing form factor.