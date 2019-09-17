Duke Energy to accelerate emissions goals, eyes net-zero carbon by 2050

Duke Energy (DUK +0.4% ) unveils a more ambitious strategy to cut carbon emissions from electricity generation, aiming to reach at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero carbon by 2050.

DUK in 2017 set a goal to reduce carbon emissions 40% by 2030 and already has cut carbon emissions 31% since 2005., but it says sustained low natural gas prices and declining costs for renewables and storage will allow it to accelerate the goal to at least 50% by 2030.

"Getting to net-zero carbon emissions, while ensuring energy remains reliable and affordable, will require new technologies. That's the very reason we need to act now," says DUK CEO Lynn Good.