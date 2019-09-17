Stifel digs in to Shake Shack

Stifel says Shake Shack (SHAK +0.7% ) has taken constructive steps to manage food costs around the introduction of Chick'n Bites.

"We believe the pressure from chicken's increased prominence in the basket weighed heavily on food costs in 1H19, and we expect this pressure to abate over the 2H19," notes analyst Chris O'Cull.

"Additionally, we project less labor pressure in 2H19 as new units opened at the end of 4Q18 should be more efficient and new openings will likely be more spread out and less of a YoY drag in the 2H of the year," he adds.

Stifel has a Hold rating on SHAK due chiefly to the current valuation. O'Cull and team say for investors to justify meaningful upside from the current valuation, they would need to see the company pull forward its unit development potential and post mid-single digit same-store sales growth gains over the next several quarters.