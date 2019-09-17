Nasdaq rises, S&P flat, Dow falls

Heading into the last hour of the regular trading session, the Nasdaq is up 0.1% , the S&P 500 is basically flat and the Dow is down 0.1% .

Early in the session, the Nasdaq had declined 0.2%, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.1%, and the Dow was off as much as 0.3%.

Among S&P 500 sectors, real estate (+0.9%) and materials (+0.9%) outperform the broader market, while energy (-1.6%) and industrials (-0.2%) lag.

Crude oil falls 5.5% to $59.42 per barrel.

10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.809%.

The Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 98.23.