Saudi energy minister says oil output to return to normal by end-September

U.S. WTI October crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) settled -5.7% to $59.34/bbl, near its lows of the day following news that Saudi energy minister bin Salman said oil production capabilities were fully restored and that oil output will return to pre-attack levels by the end of this month.

Half of the oil production loss from the attack has been restored, bin Salman says, adding that production capacity would reach 10M bbl/day by the end of September and 12M bbl/day by the end of November.

"Geopolitical events have a historic tendency of exaggerated initial impact in markets, with a smaller economic and market impact emerging over a short period of time," says Citigroup chief investment strategist Steven Wieting. "The degree of any escalation with Iran is the more critical issue for longer-lasting supply risks."

Oil and gas exploration and production stocks are retracing much of yesterday's big gains, for example: APA -8% , MRO -7.4% , DVN -4.5% , HES -3.2% , COP -2.5% , HAL -6.7% , CHK -13.8% , XEC -4.9% , CLR -14% , WLL -17% .

