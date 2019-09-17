U.K. steps up plans for all-Ireland trade post Brexit - FT

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel and other EU leaders on Brexit policy next week as his government develops plans for an all-Ireland economic zone that would replace the Irish backstop that's been the stumbling block for his predecessor's Brexit deal, the Financial Times reports.

The British pound rises 0.6% against the U.S. dollar and the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) gains 0.4% .

In recent weeks, Johnson has been promoting the idea of a common zone across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic for agriculture and foodstuffs, a common electricity market, and maintaining a common travel area.

Now U.K. officials want to extend talks on how to form an "all-island" economic relationship in trickier areas such as customs, value-added tax, industrial goods, and the remit of the European Court of Justice, the FT reports.

Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of the Eurasia Group consulting firm describes the all-Irish concept is "a vision" in which the Northern Ireland-EU relationship will be "very different" from the U.K.-EU relationship.

For the U.K. and EU to reach an agreement before the Oct. 31st deadline is still daunting.

“There’s been a lot of activity but the difficulties are greater than people think,” one official told the FT.

