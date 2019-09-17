Seinfeld deal sized up

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter says Netflix's (NFLX +1.5% ) Seinfeld streaming deal was probably struck between $500M and $700M for one of the few tentpole series out there with +100 episodes to bait subscriber growth/retention.

While the deal looks like a positive to many media watchers for the headline win, some warn that the lack of an international audience for Seinfeld and its run on Hulu in 2020 could limit the upside potential when it finally lands on Netflix in 2021. Pachter also weighs in on the negative side, noting Seinfeld is "really odd" compared to Friends, which may be more related to more groups as witnessed by its popularity with teenagers.