WeWork's head of real estate partnerships heads for the exit - Real Deal
Sep. 17, 2019 4:00 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)WEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sarah Pontius, WeWork's (WE) global head of real estate partnerships, is leaving the company through a mutual agreement, The Real Deal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- She'll remain under contract until the end of the year, said one of the people. The departure comes as WeWork's parent postpones its IPO and after a string of high-profile exits at the office-sharing company.
- WeWork's chief communications officer, Jennifer Skyler, left this month following the exit of Dominic McMullan, vice president of communications, who left in July.
- Its global head of business and financial operations, Ted Stedem left in August, soon after WeWork chief brand officer Julie Rice left the company.