Probability of Fed keeping rates unchanged rises

|By:, SA News Editor

The day before the Federal Open Market Committee makes its monetary policy decision, traders now see the probability of the federal funds rate remaining unchanged as higher than that of a 25-basis point cut.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the FOMC keeping the fed funds rate at 2.00%-2.25% is 53.8% up from 37.7% yesterday and 7.7% a week ago.

Conversely, the probability of a 25-bp cut declined to 46.2% today vs. 62.3% as of yesterday and 92.3% a week ago.

