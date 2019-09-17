Adobe -3.6% on downside Q4 view

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) -3.6% reports Q3 beats with downside Q4 guidance.

Revenue breakdown: Digital Media, $1.96B (+22% Y/Y), which includes $1.65B in Creative and $307M in Document Cloud; Digital Experience, $821M (+34%).

Operating income was up 25% Y/Y to $1.15B (consensus: $1.11B).

R&D expenses were up 23% to $489.8M.

Q4 outlook has revenue of about $2.97B (consensus: $3.02B) with Digital Media +20% Y/Y and Digital Experience up 23%. The Q4 EPS view of $2.25 came in under the $2.30 estimate.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.