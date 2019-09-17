Stocks edge higher as crude oil prices plunge

A late buying flurry nudged stocks into positive territory at the close, as investors await a widely expected interest rate cut tomorrow from the Federal Reserve.

The biggest news was the sharp reversal in oil prices following yesterday's rally, with WTI October crude settling -5.7% to $59.34/bbl, after Saudi Arabia said it soon would restore most of its oil production from the recent attack and fully recover within weeks.

Energy (-1.5%) was by far the day's biggest loser among the 11 S&P sectors, but nine finished higher, led by real estate (+1.4%), utilities (+0.9%) and materials (+0.7%).

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields 3 bps lower to 1.73% and 1.81%, respectively; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 98.22.