U.S. crude supply rose 592K barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 592K barrels of oil for the week ending Sept. 13, following a 7.23M-barrel draw in the previous week.

The result is a surprise, as Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories falling by 2M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.6M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 2M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 846K barrels.

EIA data forecasts a fall of 800K barrels for gasoline.

October WTI crude futures add to losses following the report, recently at $58.68/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $59.34/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX