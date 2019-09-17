NY Fed to hold repo operation for second day in a row

For a second straight day, the Open Market Trading Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will conduct an overnight repurchase agreement operation from 8:15 AM ET to 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range of 2.00%-2.25%.

The repo operation will be conducted with Primary Dealers for up to an aggregate amount of $75B.

As with today's repo operation, securities eligible as collateral in the repo include Treasury, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities.

Previously: NY Fed repo ops take up $53B of liquidity (Sept. 17)