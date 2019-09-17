Enbridge Line 3 proposal wins Minnesota Supreme Court ruling

The Minnesota Supreme Court rejects challenges by tribal and environmental groups to Enbridge's (ENB, EEP) proposal for replacing its Line 3 crude oil pipeline across the northern part of the state, removing a key obstacle for the project.

ENB says the decision means the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission can move forward with addressing one deficiency in the environmental impact statement identified by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Line 3 is part of ENB's Mainline network that transports Canadian oil to refineries in the U.S. Midwest; the replacement project would double current capacity to 760K bbl/day, providing relief from congestion on existing Canadian pipelines.