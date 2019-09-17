AT&T CEO reiterates strategy at conference

AT&T (NYSE:T) CEO Randall Stephenson's appearance at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference offered more elements of the company's strategy (now under fire from various quarters amid an activist push by Elliott Management).

The company has the right assets to take advantage of two trends, he says: continuous growth in time spent viewing content, and the hike in demand for connectivity and bandwidth. The company's set to succeed with 170M existing direct-to-consumer relationships, 3.2B annual customer "touches" and 5,500 retail stores.

Xandr was created to exploit the combination of WarnerMedia's massive ad inventory and the data from the company's large-scale networks, he says.

Meanwhile, he's confident in deleveraging after the company paid down $9B in net debt in the first half ($18B since the Time Warner closing). The company will use free cash flow after dividends and continue monetization initiatives, including asset sales and working capital moves.

Monetization could include selling company-owned cell towers; tower receivables; real estate; and regional sports networks. European broadcaster CME (of which AT&T owns 75%) also might sell its company.

Meanwhile, he still expects wireless service revenue growth and reaching full-year Entertainment EBITDA stability. Network costs have decreased in 17 consecutive quarters, he says.