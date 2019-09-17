Oil price volatility whipsaws U.S. high-yield bond market

Junk bonds of U.S. oil and natural gas companies were the most actively traded corporate securities today as crude oil prices swung lower, WSJ reports, as they retraced much of yesterday's gains when crude prices spiked.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) reportedly were today's top-traded high-yield bond issuers with $265M of debt changing hands; CRC's bond due 2022 fell as much as $0.045 to $0.585 on the dollar before rebounding to ~$0.60, while CHK's bond due 2025 slid as much as $0.03 to $0.84 on the dollar before rebounding to $0.86.

Analysts say even if Saudi Arabia restores oil production more quickly than expected, high-yield investors are unsure about buying back into the energy sector because of their broader anxiety about a potentially weaker economy and credit markets.

Several bankruptcies in the oil patch sparked a steep junk bond selloff in late 2015, and many investors fear a permanent decline in oil prices could set off another round of defaults.