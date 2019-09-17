Steel Dynamics issues downside Q3 earnings guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -3% after-hours after providing Q3 EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.70, below the $0.72 analyst consensus estimate as well as Q2's $0.87 result and $1.69 in the prior-year quarter.

STLD says the reduced earnings are mostly due to lower profitability from its sheet steel operations, as shipments and average steel pricing declined in the quarter, more than offsetting lower scrap costs.

STLD also sees a Q/Q decline in Q3 profitability for its metals recycling platform, a result of declining ferrous and nonferrous commodity prices as shipments remain steady.