Brazil police to issue first criminal charges in Vale dam disaster - WSJ

Brazilian police are set to announce the first criminal charges against employees at Vale (NYSE:VALE) and German safety inspector TÜV SÜD as early as this week related to the January mining tailings dam collapse, WSJ reports.

Police reportedly will formally accuse 8-12 people from both companies for the crime of false representation in the first of a series of charges, alleging that certificates produced by TÜV SÜD to attest to the stability of Vale's fateful dam were issued fraudulently.

Authorities are still investigating individuals at both Vale and TÜV SÜD for homicide and environmental crimes over the dam's collapse in the town of Brumadinho, which killed 270 people.