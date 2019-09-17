DOJ examining alleged breach in Live Nation decree (updated)
Sep. 17, 2019 6:47 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)LYVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Today's hearing at the Senate antitrust subcommittee -- which featured testimony from the antitrust heads of the Justice Dept. and FTC -- included Makan Delrahim saying the DOJ is looking into consent order violations by Live Nation-Ticketmaster (NYSE:LYV).
- That consent decree came with Live Nation's purchase of Ticketmaster in 2010, and it expires next year.
- While the DOJ is "examining allegations of violations," Delrahim declined to elaborate on findings.
- Updated: Live Nation and Ticketmaster reply in a statement: "As we have previously stated, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have always complied with their obligations under the consent decree. We do not force anyone into ticketing agreements by leveraging content, and we do not retaliate against venues that choose other ticketing providers."