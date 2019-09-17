Sony's 'sound' decision to keep chips, finance - Citi

Sony's (NYSE:SNE) decision to keep itself intact (with semiconductor and finance units) against activist pressure to divest is a sound decision, Citi says.

It's "highly commendable" that the company explained its thinking in a "logical and objective manner," analyst Kota Ezawa writes.

The company wasn't likely to let go of its image sensor business, though unloading semiconductors via sale or spin-off would mean more benefit in the long term, Ezawa says. But holding onto financial services isn't as persuasive, according to Citi.