Battle looms over next B-52 engine contract, worth up to $7B

The race is on between General Electric (NYSE:GE), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) to place new engines on Boeing's (NYSE:BA) B-52 bombers.

Defense News reports the U.S. Air Force hopes to release a request for proposals for new B-52 engines, ahead of a contract that could be worth $5B-$7B if the Air Force replaces all engines on its fleet of 75 B-52s.

Incumbent B-52 engine supplier Pratt & Whitney plans to offer the PW815 but also supports extending the life of the current TF33 as an alternative to buying new engines, while GE Aviation may offer either the CF34-10 or Passport engine, and Rolls plans to offer a version of its F130 engine and has promised to build a plant in Indianapolis if it wins the B-52 engine deal.

A contract award to a single engine manufacturer is expected by the end of 2020.