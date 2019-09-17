FDA accepts NewLink's partnered BLA for ebola vaccine

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) +14.6% after-hours on news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the Biologics License Application and granted priority review for partner Merck's V920 investigational ebola vaccine.

NewLink says the FDA approval will trigger the issuance of a priority review voucher owned by Merck in which NewLink has a substantial economic interest; NewLink then would have the right to monetize its share of interest in the voucher.

The FDA earlier today accepted Merck's marketing application for V920 with a target action date of March 14, 2020.