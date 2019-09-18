Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards

The Trump administration this afternoon is expected to formally revoke California's authority to set its own auto emissions standards and bar all states from setting such rules.

Lawyers have said the action borders on uncharted legal territory and could end up going all the way to the Supreme Court.

In recent weeks, the DOJ also launched a competition investigation into Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which have all said they will comply with the tougher Californian standards over federal requirements.