S.Korea downgrades Japan trade status

South Korea is following through with plans to drop Japan from a list of countries receiving fast-track approvals in trade, a reaction to a similar move by Tokyo to downgrade Seoul's trade status.

The dispute between the nations began in July when Japan imposed tighter export controls on three chemicals South Korean companies use to produce semiconductors and displays for smartphones and TVs, which are major export items for South Korea.

The escalating row is rooted in wartime history and could cast uncertainty into the global supply chain and economy.

