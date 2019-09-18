Facebook unveils plan for oversight board

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has released new governing documents for an independent oversight board that will have power to override decisions it makes over contentious material and influence new policy.

The panel, which will hear its first "cases" in 2020, will begin with at least 11 members and is “likely to be 40 members” when fully staffed. Each board member will serve no more than nine years, divided into three-year terms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously likened such a board to a type of "Supreme Court" for the platform and comes as lawmakers and regulators keep a close eye on the company.