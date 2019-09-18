Envista prices its IPO at $22

The Danaher (NYSE:DHR) subsidiary Envista Holdings (NVST) prices its IPO of 26.77M common shares at $22/share for gross proceeds of $588.9M.

The shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE under the ticker symbol "NVST."

Underwriters have an option to purchase another 4.02M common shares.

Closing date is September 20.

The net proceeds from the IPO are expected to be paid to Danaher as partial consideration for the dental businesses that Danaher is transferring to Envista in connection with the IPO.

Following the IPO, Danaher is expected to hold ~82.7% of Envista (80.6% if the underwriters' overallotment option is exercised in full).

Source: Press Release